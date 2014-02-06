FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DAX futures trading halted briefly on volatility
February 6, 2014 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

DAX futures trading halted briefly on volatility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Trading in DAX futures was halted briefly earlier on Thursday due to excess volatility, though exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said it was very unlikely to have been triggered by a human error, or a so-called “fat finger” trade.

“We rule that out because our systems have various safety measures to safeguard against that,” a spokesman for Deutsche Boerse said.

He said there have, however, been mis-trade filings, which Deutsche Boerse is investigating. (Reporting by Annika Ross; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

