Allscripts buys Israel's medical software maker dbMotion-report
March 5, 2013 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

Allscripts buys Israel's medical software maker dbMotion-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, March 5 (Reuters) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is acquiring Israeli healthcare software provider dbMotion for $235 million, the Calcalist financial news website said on Tuesday.

U.S. Allscripts is the main distributor of dbMotion’s products and both are partners in developing healthcare information sharing software.

Allscripts, which sells systems that enable hospitals and physicians to share patient records electronically, has a market value of $2.15 billion.

DbMotion has developed a healthcare information-sharing system that allows medical staff secured access to medical records through any of the sites on the network. For example, emergency room staff can view patients’ medical records and history from health maintenance organisations and doctors that treated the patients.

Officials at dbMotion were not available for comment.

The Israeli company has raised $50 million from venture capital funds Pitango, Gemini and Vertex as well as the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

