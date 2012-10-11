FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DBS cutting stake in Philippines' BPI - source
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 11, 2012 / 10:56 AM / 5 years ago

DBS cutting stake in Philippines' BPI - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE/MANILA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - DBS Group, Southeast Asia’s largest lender, is selling part of its stake in Bank of Philippine Islands (BPI) that is currently worth around $1.3 billion to Ayala Corp, a source familiar with the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

Ayala, a conglomerate, is the biggest shareholder in BPI, which is the Philippines’ largest bank by market capitalisation. DBS owns about 20.3 percent of BPI.

DBS invested S$1.2 billion ($976 million) for a 19.7 percent stake in BPI in December 1999.

DBS and Ayala were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 1.2293 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE and Rosemarie Francisco in MANILA; writing by Kevin Lim; editing by Anshuman Daga)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.