RPT-UPDATE 2-DBS cuts stake in Philippines' BPI to boost capital

By Saeed Azhar and Rosemarie Francisco

SINGAPORE/MANILA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - DBS Group, Southeast Asia’s largest lender, has agreed to sell more than half of its stake in Bank of Philippine Islands (BPI) to Ayala Corp for S$757.3 million ($616.07 million) to boost its capital base.

Banks around the world have been shedding minority stakes in financial institutions because under Basel III rules they require their owners to have additional capital buffers.

Basel III regulations are being phased in from January to ensure lenders are better able to withstand a crisis.

DBS Group’s move is also part of Chief Executive Piyush Gupta’s broader strategy to focus on larger, controlling stakes in other lenders.

Ayala, a conglomerate, is already the biggest shareholder in BPI, the Philippines’ largest bank by market capitalisation. DBS owned about 20.3 percent of BPI before the sale.

After the sale, DBS will be left with a 9.9 percent stake, although it will continue to be represented on the bank’s board.

“The transaction is in line with DBS’ disciplined capital management and strengthens its capital position ahead of Basel III on Jan 1, 2013,” DBS said in a statement.

DBS is selling the stake at a time when the Philippines stock market is among the best performing in Southeast Asia.

The Philippines main index has gained nearly 23 percent this year, with BPI surging 42 percent. Last week, the shares hit a record high of 81 pesos.

DBS invested S$1.2 billion ($976 million) for a 19.7 percent stake in BPI in December 1999. It has written down part of that investment over the past few years, sources said.

The transaction will realise a gain of about S$450 million for DBS, but is not expected to have a material financial effect on 2012 net asset value and earnings, the Singapore lender said.