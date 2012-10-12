FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' Ayala buys part of DBS stake in bank arm for $616 mln
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 12, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines' Ayala buys part of DBS stake in bank arm for $616 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp confirmed on Friday it had bought part of the stake of Singapore’s DBS Group in its banking arm for 25.6 billion pesos ($616 million), raising its interest to more than 40 percent.

DBS’s stake in the Bank of Philippine Islands (BPI) falls to 9.9 percent after the sale of a 10.4 percent holding to partner Ayala Corp.

DBS, Southeast Asia’s largest lender, said the sale would strengthen its capital base ahead of the implementation of Basel III in 2013 in Singapore.

“This reflects our confidence in the growth potential of BPI particularly amidst the projected expansion of the Philippine economy over the next few years,” Fernando Zobel de Ayala, Ayala president and chief operating officer said in a statement.

The move by DBS is also part of Chief Executive Piyush Gupta’s broader strategy to focus on larger, controlling stakes in other lenders.

$1 = 41.5900 Philippine pesos Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by John Mair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.