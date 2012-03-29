FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DBS CEO earned pay package of S$8.08 mln in 2011
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 29, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 6 years

DBS CEO earned pay package of S$8.08 mln in 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 29 (Reuters) - DBS Group’s chief executive, Piyush Gupta, earned S$8.08 million ($6.4 million) in 2011 when the Singaporean lender’s net profit rose to a record.

The pay package did not include S$773,240 of shares Gupta will receive as part of shares option or a so-called “retention award”, Singapore’s biggest bank said on Thursday.

In 2010, Gupta earned S$7.35 million without the retention award, which, when included, took his total compensation to S$8.04 million, DBS said.

Gupta has been praised by investors for turning around the bank as he focused on boosting revenue from existing businesses such as wealth management and avoiding pricey acquisition.

The chief executive of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, David Conner, who will retire next month, earned S$7.08 million in 2011, its annual report showed. ($1 = S$1.2577) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Dan Lalor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.