DBS sees loans growing, says margins sustainable

SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - DBS Group said on Friday it is confident of achieving loan growth in the “low teens” and that net interest margins can be sustained at current levels.

“Margins are likely to stabilise at the current range over coming quarters,” Chief Financial Officer Chng Sok Hui said at a media briefing.

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said he was confident of achieving loan growth in the low teens as the pipeline remained relatively strong.

He added that net interest margins could have been 1 to 2 basis points higher if the Singapore lender had not built its deposit gathering capabilities during the quarter.

DBS reported record quarterly profits earlier on Friday, helped by an increase in loan margins and trading gains.