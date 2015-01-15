FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2015 / 1:01 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore's DBS agrees to set up consumer finance company in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd , Singapore’s biggest lender, said one of its units will invest 120 million yuan ($19.4 million) to set up a consumer finance company in China, along with Postal Savings Bank of China and five other companies.

The Singapore bank said it will be the second-largest and only foreign shareholder in China Post Consumer Finance Co Ltd.

The transaction is not expected to have any material impact on the bank’s financial position for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2015, it said. ($1 = 6.1957 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Stephen Coates)

