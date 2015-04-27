FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's DBS says China trade-related loans down S$7 bln Q/Q
April 27, 2015 / 3:21 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore's DBS says China trade-related loans down S$7 bln Q/Q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - Singapore DBS Group Holdings’s first-quarter China trade-related loans were down S$7 billion ($5.25 billion) quarter-on-quarter on lower commodity prices and the convergence of onshore and offshore interest rates, CEO Piyush Gupta said.

His comments came at an earnings briefing after the bank posted a 10 percent rise in core first-quarter net profit, above analysts’ estimates, helped by a double-digit rise in loan growth and strong wealth management fees. ($1 = 1.3323 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

