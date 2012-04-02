FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danamon deal a watershed for FDI in Indonesia - DBS CEO
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 2, 2012 / 4:31 AM / 6 years ago

Danamon deal a watershed for FDI in Indonesia - DBS CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 2 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings’ deal to pay $7.24 billion for Indonesia’s Bank Danamon is a watershed for foreign direct investment in Southeast Asia’s largest economy, DBS Chief Executive Piyush Gupta told a news conference on Monday.

“I honestly believe this will be a watershed ... for FDI in Indonesia,” said Gupta, who said the deal would help Danamon with financing challenges and tap regional trade value. (Reporting by Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Edmund Klamann)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.