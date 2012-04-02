Danamon deal a watershed for FDI in Indonesia - DBS CEO

JAKARTA, April 2 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings’ deal to pay $7.24 billion for Indonesia’s Bank Danamon is a watershed for foreign direct investment in Southeast Asia’s largest economy, DBS Chief Executive Piyush Gupta told a news conference on Monday.

“I honestly believe this will be a watershed ... for FDI in Indonesia,” said Gupta, who said the deal would help Danamon with financing challenges and tap regional trade value. (Reporting by Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Edmund Klamann)