SINGAPORE, April 3 (Reuters) - Shares of Southeast Asia’s largest bank DBS Group Holdings Ltd fell nearly 4 percent after it said it plans to acquire Indonesia’s Bank Danamon for $7.2 billion.

By 0103 GMT, DBS shares were 2.8 percent lower at S$13.79, with over 2.9 million shares traded. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)