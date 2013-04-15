FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia central bank chief says DBS-Danamon deal may happen in May
April 15, 2013

Indonesia central bank chief says DBS-Danamon deal may happen in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 15 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd’s bid to buy Indonesia’s PT Bank Danamon from Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd may go ahead next month, Indonesia’s central bank chief said on Monday.

The $7.2 billion deal has been stuck for a year because of regulatory obstacles with Bank Indonesia capping ownership stakes in local banks and politicians calling for the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to grant greater access for Indonesian banks in Singapore.

“Hopefully in early May,” said Bank Indonesia Governor Darmin Nasution, when asked when the deal would go ahead. “We are still discussing it with MAS,” he told reporters.

Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Matt Driskill

