FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore DBS, Temasek extend agreement on Danamon
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 2, 2013 / 11:37 PM / in 4 years

Singapore DBS, Temasek extend agreement on Danamon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd , Southeast Asia’s biggest bank, has extended its agreement with Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd to buy the Singapore state investor’s controlling stake in Indonesia’s PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk for two more months.

DBS said in a statement on Monday the “long-stop date”, or last date for the agreement, has been extended until Aug. 1, after which the share purchase agreement will lapse unless both parties mutually agree to a further extension.

Indonesia’s central bank gave DBS the green light to buy only a 40 percent, or $2.7 billion, stake in Danamon. Singapore-based DBS proposed a majority takeover in April 2012, which would have cost it around $7.2 billion.

Indonesia’s financial regulator (OJK), which will have oversight of the banking sector from next year, supports a maximum 40 percent ownership limit rule for banks that is a key element of a new law legislators hope to enact next year. [ID: nL3N0EC2PU] (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.