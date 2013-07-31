FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DBS says Bank Danamon deal to lapse after Aug 1
July 31, 2013 / 10:34 AM / in 4 years

DBS says Bank Danamon deal to lapse after Aug 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 31 (Reuters) - Singapore’s DBS Group Holdings, Southeast Asia’s biggest lender, unexpectedly said it will allow its agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Indonesia’s PT Bank Danamon to lapse after Jakarta threw a spanner in the works of the proposed $7.2 billion takeover.

In June, DBS said it had extended its agreement with Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd to buy the Singapore state investor’s controlling 67.4 percent stake in Danamon for two more months, after Indonesia’s central bank approved the deal but capped DBS’ share at 40 percent.

The market had expected DBS to extend the agreement.

“We would like to express our deepest appreciation to the regulators in Indonesia and Singapore for giving the transaction due consideration,” DBS Group Chief Executive Piyush Gupta said in a statement late on Wednesday.

“We are positive about Indonesia’s long term potential, and will continue to grow our DBS Indonesia franchise, while remaining open to opportunities as they arise.” (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
