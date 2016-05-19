FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DBS hires for potential Australian dollar covered bond
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 19, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

DBS hires for potential Australian dollar covered bond

Daniel Stanton

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 19 (IFR) - DBS Bank has hired Barclays, DBS, NAB, RBC Capital Markets and Westpac to arrange a covered bond investor update call on May 23.

A potential Australian dollar covered bond transaction may follow, subject to market conditions. The covered bond is expected to be rated Aaa/AAA (Moody‘s/Fitch).

DBS issued Singapore’s first covered bond in July last year, selling a US$1bn three-year issue, and also looked into selling a sterling issue, but this would be its first covered bond in Australian dollars. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.