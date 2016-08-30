FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DBS opens books for debut US dollar AT1 offering at 4% area
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 30, 2016 / 2:16 AM / a year ago

DBS opens books for debut US dollar AT1 offering at 4% area

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 30 (IFR) - DBS Group Holdings is marketing its first US dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 securities.

The Singaporean bank has announced initial guidance on the perpetual non-call five notes at a yield of around 4 percent.

The notes, which will rank behind the lender’s Tier 2 instruments and senior only to equity, are expected to be rated A3/BBB (Moody‘s/Fitch). They will reset in September 2021 to the then prevailing five-year US dollar swap rate plus the initial spread.

The securities will permanently write off when a loss-absorption event is triggered, or as determined by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

DBS is sole global coordinator and also joint bookrunner with Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Societe Generale. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.