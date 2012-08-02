FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's DBS says Q2 net profit up 10 pct, above expectations
August 2, 2012 / 11:36 PM / 5 years ago

Singapore's DBS says Q2 net profit up 10 pct, above expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Singapore’s DBS, Southeast Asia’s biggest lender, posted on Friday a 10 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, helped by strong loan growth and a drop in bad debt charges.

The bank warned that it expects a little pressure on interest margins especially in China and sees some headwinds ahead for loan growth despite a healthy credit pipeline.

DBS made a net profit of S$810 million ($651 million) for April-June against a net profit of S$735 million a year ago.

That compared with an average forecast of S$795 million, according to six analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Analysts are expecting the bank to begin a formal regulatory application process for its planned $7.2 billion acquisition of Indonesia’s Bank Danamon after Indonesia came up with new rules to restrict ownership of banks, but allowed some exceptions. ($1 = 1.2443 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and XX)

