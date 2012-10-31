FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore DBS Q3 net profit up 12 pct, beats expectations
October 31, 2012 / 11:42 PM / 5 years ago

Singapore DBS Q3 net profit up 12 pct, beats expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings, Southeast Asia’s biggest lender, posted a 12 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, helped by a sharp drop in bad debt charges and double-digit growth in income from its core lending business.

DBS made a net profit of S$856 million ($702 million)for July-September against a net profit of S$762 million a year ago.

That compared with an average forecast of S$795 million, according to five analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The profit figure was above the S$810 million recorded in its second-quarter, helped by strong fee and commission income.

Bad debt charges dropped 76 percent in the third quarter of 2012 from a year earlier, when Singapore banks took more provisioning due to the worsening eurozone debt crisis.

Singapore’s banking sector faces a challenging outlook as new government measures to cool the property market will likely slow demand for mortgages, while low interest rates are expected to hit margins. ($1 = 1.2201 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Additional reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Richard Pullin and John Mair)

