FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Singapore DBS net profit up 9 pct, beats expectations
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 30, 2014 / 12:17 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Singapore DBS net profit up 9 pct, beats expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to insert dropped word ‘not’ in 4th paragraph)

SINGAPORE, April 30 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings , Singapore’s biggest bank, beat expectations as first-quarter core net profit rose 9 percent to a record, helped by strong growth in loans.

DBS said core net profit came to a record S$1.033 billion ($823 million) for the first three months of 2014, up from S$950 million in the same period a year earlier and above an average forecast of S$857 million from six analysts polled by Reuters.

Net profit including special items, climbed 30 percent to S$1.231 billion, boosted by items such as a one-off gain from the sale of a stake in a Philippine lender.

DBS has so far largely not been affected by slower growth in the housing market after government cooling measures.

“Despite challenging fixed income markets, quarterly earnings crossed the S$1 billion mark for the first time, a testament to the strength of our franchise,” DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said in a statement. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.