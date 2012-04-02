FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DBS enhances India unit capital with $100 mln infusion
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 2, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 6 years ago

DBS enhances India unit capital with $100 mln infusion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings, Southeast Asia’s biggest bank, has infused about 5.1 billion rupees ($100 million) into its India unit to enhance its capital base and help launch of new services, the bank said on Monday.

DBS’ total capital base in India was at more than 33 billion rupees as on end-March after the latest round of fund infusion, it said in a statement.

The bank, which started operations in India in 1995, offers corporate and investment banking services, including corporate lending and mergers and acquisitions advisory. It also offers wealth management services in the personal banking segment.

In March 2010, DBS sold its stake in a financial services joint venture as part of its strategy to focus on corporate clients in India, high net-worth individuals and emerging affluent segments. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.