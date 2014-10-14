FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's DBS seeks new insurance tie-up, hires adviser- sources
October 14, 2014

Singapore's DBS seeks new insurance tie-up, hires adviser- sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Singapore’s DBS Group Holdings has hired Morgan Stanley to find a partner to sell life insurance products in Asia under a new deal, after its pact with Aviva Plc ends in 2015, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

DBS plans to finalise the new arrangement with Morgan Stanley in the first half of next year, the sources said. The people did not want to be identified because DBS’s plans are not public.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar in Singapore and Lawrence White in Hong Kong; Editing by Stephen Coates

