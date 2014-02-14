Singapore DBS expects 8-10 pct loan growth in 2014

SINGAPORE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd , Southeast Asia’s biggest lender, expects loans to expand at a pace of 8 to 10 percent in 2014, slowing from an 18 percent growth rate in 2013, its CFO Chng Sok Hui said at an earnings briefing on Friday.

DBS Group posted a 6 percent increase in core quarterly profit, missing expectations as it took higher provisions for bad-debt charges.

Rival Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd said it expects loan growth to be in the percentage of “low teens” in 2014 after loans expanded at an 18 percent pace last year.