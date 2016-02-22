FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
February 22, 2016 / 3:30 AM / 2 years ago

DBS says even at $20/bbl for 2 years provisions won't exceed S$200 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Singapore’s DBS Group said if oil prices dip to $20 a barrel and stay at that level for two years, its total provisions on its oil and gas portfolio won’t exceed S$200 million ($142.55 million).

CEO Piyush Gupta told an earnings briefing the bank does not expect additional specific provisions on its oil and gas portfolio this year.

He said specific provisions could rise in China and Hong Kong. ($1 = 1.4030 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Paige Lim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
