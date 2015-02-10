FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore DBS says total commodities exposure is S$30 bln
February 10, 2015

Singapore DBS says total commodities exposure is S$30 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Singapore’s DBS Group Holdings has total commodities exposure of S$30 billion ($22.18 billion), with the bulk of it in trade finance, Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta said on Tuesday.

DBS, Singapore’s biggest bank, took some charges on the commodities exposure in China in its fourth-quarter results. It reported a small rise in core fourth-quarter net profit which fell short of analysts’ estimates. ($1 = 1.3526 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

