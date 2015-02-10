Singapore DBS says total commodities exposure is S$30 bln

SINGAPORE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Singapore’s DBS Group Holdings has total commodities exposure of S$30 billion ($22.18 billion), with the bulk of it in trade finance, Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta said on Tuesday.

DBS, Singapore’s biggest bank, took some charges on the commodities exposure in China in its fourth-quarter results. It reported a small rise in core fourth-quarter net profit which fell short of analysts’ estimates. ($1 = 1.3526 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)