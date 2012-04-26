FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DBS posts Q1 net profit up 16 pct, beats expectations
#Credit Markets
April 26, 2012 / 11:47 PM / 5 years ago

DBS posts Q1 net profit up 16 pct, beats expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - DBS Group, Southeast Asia’s largest bank, posted a surprise 16 percent gain in first-quarter profit, beating analysts’ expectations as interest margins came in higher than expected.

Net income rose to S$933 million ($751.72 million) in the three months ended March, compared with S$807 million a year earlier, the Singapore-based lender said in a statement on Friday.

That was well above the S$771 million average estimate of seven analysts polled by Reuters.

Net interest margin during the quarter rose to 1.77 percentage points from 1.73 points in the preceding period, although it was still below the 1.80 points earned a year ago.

“Strong business momentum, with key earnings drivers and strategic initiatives kicking in, propelled the bank’s first-quarter earnings this year to yet another record high,” Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta said in the st a tement.

“DBS’s exceptional showing was underpinned by sustained loan growth, broad-based non-interest income, as well as higher contributions from all our markets,” he added.

Shares of DBS had fallen as much as 7 percent since it announced plans to buy Bank Danamon earlier this month in a deal that valued the Indonesian lender at $7.2 billion, although they have partially recovered since. ($1 = 1.2412 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim and Leonard How; Editing by Eric Meijer)

