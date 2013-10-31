FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2013 / 11:13 PM / 4 years ago

DBS Q3 net profit up 1 percent, beats expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Southeast Asia’s biggest lender, DBS Group Holdings Ltd, posted a slight rise in quarterly net profit, managing to beat expectations despite a tough quarter for its treasury business.

Singapore-based DBS said it earned S$862 million ($695 million) in the three months ended September, more than the S$828 million average forecast of six analysts polled by Reuters.

The result compared with S$856 million a year earlier, but was the second consecutive quarterly fall in profit excluding one-off items.

“The uncertain market outlook resulted in a paring of treasury activities,” DBS said in a statement on Friday.

The bank’s income from trading fees was hit by a volatile quarter when global markets tumbled over signals by the U.S. Federal Reserve that it may unwind its massive stimulus programme.

Singapore banks are also facing an imminent slowdown in housing loans after a series of government measures to cool the city-state’s red-hot property market.

CEO Piyush Gupta, whose main focus has been on expanding DBS’s existing businesses, recently abandoned a bid to take a controlling stake in PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk on regulatory obstacles.

DBS has made a separate bid to buy the Asian private banking unit of Societe Generale, which could sell for $300 million to $600 million, sources have said. ($1 = 1.2403 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Stephen Coates)

