FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DBS Q2 net profit up 15 pct, sees some uncertainty in H2
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 26, 2015 / 11:21 PM / 2 years ago

DBS Q2 net profit up 15 pct, sees some uncertainty in H2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings, Singapore’s biggest bank, on Monday posted a better-than-expected 15 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, helped by an eight basis point jump in interest rate margin and healthy loan growth.

DBS increased its first-half dividend to 30 cents a share from 28 cents a year ago.

Net profit rose to S$1.117 billion ($814 million) for the April-June period, from S$969 million in the same period a year earlier. The result was above an average forecast of S$1.06 billion from seven analysts polled by Reuters.

DBS said its second-half outlook has some uncertainty, but loan and business pipelines remain healthy. ($1 = 1.3721 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.