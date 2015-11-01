FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DBS Q3 net profit up 6 pct, beats expectations on higher margins
#Financials
November 1, 2015 / 11:21 PM / 2 years ago

DBS Q3 net profit up 6 pct, beats expectations on higher margins

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings, Singapore’s biggest bank, on Monday posted a 6 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, beating expectations as higher interest rate margins boosted net interest income by 13 percent.

DBS said net profit came to S$1.07 billion ($761.48 million)for the July-September period, versus S$1.01 billion in the same period a year earlier and above an average forecast of S$994 million from six analysts polled by Reuters.

The bank also booked charges of S$50 million to its trading income due to what it called “funding valuation adjustments” to the fair value of over-the-counter derivatives.

Earnings are slowing for Singapore banks as loan growth decelerates due to a sluggish economy, a weak property market and the lacklustre trade finance business.

United Overseas Bank last week posted a 1 percent drop in quarterly net profit, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp saw a 7 percent increase in core third-quarter net profit, but also showed a spike in bad loans. ($1 = 1.3999 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
