DBS core Q1 profit up 6 pct on higher interest margins, above forecasts

SINGAPORE, May 3 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings, Singapore’s biggest lender, posted a 6 percent rise in quarterly profit, slightly above forecasts, helped by higher interest rate margins which boosted net interest income by 8 percent.

DBS’s net profit came in at S$1.20 billion ($895 million) in the three months ended March, versus a S$1.13 billion core profit a year earlier and compared with an average forecast of S$1.017 billion from five analysts polled by Reuters.

Net profit was down 5 percent from last year’s overall first quarter net profit of S$1.269 billion, which included a one-time gain from a property disposal.

Singapore lenders’ profits are under pressure due to slowing Asian economies, particularly China, and weak commodity prices that have boosted provisions on loans to energy services firms.