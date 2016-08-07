FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DBS Q2 profit drops 6 pct, bad debt charges more than double
#Financials
August 7, 2016 / 11:21 PM / a year ago

DBS Q2 profit drops 6 pct, bad debt charges more than double

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings, Singapore's biggest lender, posted a 6 percent drop in second-quarter profit, hit by a sharp jump in provisions for bad loans as firms in the oil and gas services sector struggle to service debt.

DBS's net profit came in at S$1.05 billion ($780 million) in the three months ended June, versus a S$1.12 billion profit a year earlier.

This is line with an average forecast of S$1.051 billion from six analysts polled by Reuters. The poll was taken before DBS disclosed its S$700 million exposure to troubled oilfield services firm Swiber Holdings Ltd.

DBS said bad debt charges more than doubled to S$366 million as a result of the net charges of S$150 million for Swiber.

United Overseas Bank and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , have also flagged concerns about loans to the oil and gas services sector - a key industry in Singapore. ($1 = 1.3468 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Richard Pullin)

