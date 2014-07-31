FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore DBS Q2 net profit up 9 pct, beats expectations
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2014 / 11:28 PM / 3 years ago

Singapore DBS Q2 net profit up 9 pct, beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings, Singapore’s biggest bank, on Friday posted a 9 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, beating expectations with the help of 10 percent growth in loans.

DBS said net profit came to S$969 million ($776.69 million for the April-June period, up from S$887 million in the same period a year earlie and above an average forecast of S$948 million from seven analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 1.2476 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.