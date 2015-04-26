FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
April 26, 2015 / 11:21 PM / 2 years ago

DBS Q1 core net profit up 10 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings , Singapore’s biggest bank, on Monday posted a 10 percent jump in core first-quarter net profit, above analysts’ estimates, as double-digit loan growth boosted net interest income.

DBS said net profit for the January-March period came to S$1.133 billion ($850.54 million), against an average forecast of S$1.027 billion from six analysts polled by Reuters.

That compares with a net profit before exceptional items of S$1.033 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Including a one-time gain from a property disposal, net profit rose to S$1.269 billion in the first quarter from S$1.231 billion a year earlier. ($1 = 1.3321 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Richard Pullin)

