FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
DBS Q1 net profit stable, wealth management business outperforms
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 1, 2017 / 11:44 PM / 4 months ago

DBS Q1 net profit stable, wealth management business outperforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 2 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd , Singapore's biggest lender, beat market expectations by reporting stable quarterly profit, underpinned by a strong performance in the wealth management business while its net interest margin declined.

DBS's net profit came in at S$1.21 billion ($866.70 million) in January-March versus S$1.20 billion a year earlier and compared with an average forecast of S$1.09 billion from four estimates compiled by Reuters.

The bank's net interest margin declined in the quarter, while net fee income rose 16 percent, driven by a 26 percent rise in wealth management fees. The formation of new non-performing assets moderated from the highs of 2016. ($1 = 1.3961 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Stephen Coates)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.