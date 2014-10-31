Singapore's DBS says budgeting for 8-10 pct loan growth in 2015

SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Singapore’s biggest lender, DBS Group Holdings Ltd, says it is still expecting relatively healthy loan growth next year, even though loan growth slowed in the third quarter to its weakest pace since late 2012.

“We are still budgeting 8 to 10 percent loan growth next year,” said chief executive Piyush Gupta, speaking during a news conference following the bank’s third-quarter earnings announcement. DBS posted a 17 percent rise in quarterly profit. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Writing by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)