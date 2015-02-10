FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DBS chief: not approached for StanChart CEO job, not keen to leave
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 10, 2015 / 3:42 AM / 3 years ago

DBS chief: not approached for StanChart CEO job, not keen to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The chief executive of DBS Group Holdings, Piyush Gupta, said on Tuesday he has not been approached by anyone to take the top job at Standard Chartered and he is not interested.

Gupta’s name has been mentioned by headhunters and bankers as a potential replacement for Peter Sands, the embattled chief executive of Standard Chartered.

“Nobody has approached me. But also for the record, I‘m very happy where I am,” he told a news conference, adding that he is not entertaining any approaches.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.