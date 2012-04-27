FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DBS shares up after Q1 earnings beat forecast
April 27, 2012
April 27, 2012 / 1:10 AM / in 5 years

DBS shares up after Q1 earnings beat forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - Shares of Singapore’s DBS Group Holdings rose as much as 2 percent early on Friday after the lender posted a record quarterly profit that beat analysts’ expectations due to higher loan margins and trading income.

Shares of DBS, Southeast Asia’s largest bank, were up 2 percent at S$13.99 on volume of more than 1.7 million shares, outperforming the broader Straits Times Index which gained 0.4 percent.

Net income rose to S$933 million ($751.72 million) in the three months ended March, compared with S$807 million a year earlier, DBS said on Friday. That was well above the S$771 million average estimate of seven analysts polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)

