FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MOVES-DBS names ex-UBS banker Poon as Southeast Asia head of private bank
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2016 / 2:16 AM / a year ago

MOVES-DBS names ex-UBS banker Poon as Southeast Asia head of private bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, said on Wednesday it has hired former senior UBS private banker Joseph Poon to head Southeast Asia for its private bank.

Poon, who will start on August 16, was previously at UBS Wealth Management as head of Southeast Asia's ultra high net worth unit which manages clients with over 50 million Swiss francs ($50.41 million) in assets.

Poon will report to Lawrence Lua, who has been promoted to deputy head of DBS Private Bank from his current role of Southeast Asia head, the bank said in a statement.

DBS Private Bank was ranked as the sixth biggest wealth manager by industry publication Asian Private Banker in a recent survey. ($1 = 0.9918 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.