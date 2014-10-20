FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-DBV Technologies announces proposed global offering for 2.67 mln shares
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-DBV Technologies announces proposed global offering for 2.67 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Dbv Technologies SA :

* DBV Technologies announces proposed global offering

* It intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, up to 2,673,641 of its ordinary shares in a global offering

* Shares in form of American depositary shares (ADSs) in U.S., Canada and offer of ordinary shares in France and countries outside of U.S. and Canada

* Application has been made for listing of the ADSs on the NASDAQ global select market under the symbol “DBVT.”

* The settlement of the global offering and the admission of the new shares on the NASDAQ global select market and Euronext Paris are expected to occur on Oct. 24

* Intends to grant underwriters 30-day option to purchase additional ordinary shares up to maximum of 3,074,686 ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.