D.C. Circuit tosses challenge over EPA water treatment rule

A federal appeals court on Tuesday threw out a lawsuit brought by an industry group challenging the enforcement of Environmental Protection Agency water treatment rules, saying it did not have jurisdiction over the suit.

In dismissing the case, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Center for Regulatory Reasonableness should have brought its challenge at the district court level under the Administrative Procedure Act or before the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mKj6db