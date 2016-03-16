FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Uber, Lyft announce plans during Washington Metro shutdown
March 16, 2016 / 1:45 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Uber, Lyft announce plans during Washington Metro shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Uber plans for credit)

March 15 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc will cap surge pricing in the Washington area at 3.9 times base fares during the shutdown of the Metro system on Wednesday.

It also said it will offer a $25 credit to new users towards a first ride during the shutdown.

Lyft said it would offer new users $20 off their first ride during the shutdown.

The Metro system will undergo an unprecedented 29-hour shutdown for an emergency safety investigation of power cabling, officials said on Tuesday. (Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale, Sandra Maler, Bernard Orr)

