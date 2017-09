Nov 21 (Reuters) - D Carnegie & Co AB :

* Q3 rental income 240 million Swedish crowns

* Q3 operating profit 121.6 million crowns

* Q3 changes in value of investment property 0.5 million crowns

* Q3 pretax profit 18.9 million crowns

* 9M operating profit 159.2 million crowns versus 0.3 million crowns

* 9M pretax profit 112.4 million crowns versus loss 0.4 million crowns

