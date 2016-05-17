FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DCC confident on outlook after full-year profit rise
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 17, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

DCC confident on outlook after full-year profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17(Reuters) - Support services group DCC said it expected to see another profit growth in the current financial year after it posted a 35.5 percent rise in full-year operating profit.

The Dublin-based company, whose activities range from oil distribution to waste management and food distribution, said on Tuesday operating profit rose to 300.5 million pounds ($434.91 million) for the year ended March 31, from 221.7 million a year earlier.

Revenue from continuing operations was flat at 10.6 billion pounds, mainly due to lower oil prices.

$1 = 0.6909 pounds Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.