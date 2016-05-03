Dah Chong Hong to become China's biggest food importer after Li & Fung deal

HONG KONG, May 3 (Reuters) - Motor vehicles distributor Dah Chong Hong Holdings Ltd is set to become China’s biggest food importer after its deal with Li & Fung Ltd , chairman Zhang Jijing said on Tuesday.

Dah Chong Hong also expects food and consumer products to account for 35 percent of its sales after the deal, up from 25 percent previously, Chief Executive Donald Yip told reporters.

Li & Fung announced earlier on Tuesday it is selling its Asia consumer and healthcare distribution business to Dah Chong Hong for $350 million in cash, as it refocuses on core trading and logistics operations. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)