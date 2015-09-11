FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's DCNS in talks with Fincantieri about JV - media report
September 11, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

France's DCNS in talks with Fincantieri about JV - media report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - French naval shipbuilder DCNS and Italian rival Fincantieri are in discussions about creating a joint venture, latribune.fr website reported on Friday.

The two companies agreed this summer to come up with a roadmap to determine projects on which they could cooperate, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

According to latribune.fr, the talks cover programmes such as the Multi-Mission Frigate (FREMM), research and development on future combat systems, equipment and marketing.

State-backed DCNS is also 35 percent owned by French defence company Thales. The submarine and warship manufacturer posted a loss of 336 million euros ($379 million) in 2014 on sales of 3 billion euros.

DCNS has set a 10-year target of 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) in annual sales, of which half would be generated internationally.

Fincantieri declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer in Paris and Elisa Anzolin in Milan; writing by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by David Clarke)

