China stocks edge up in thin trading as key resistance looms
PARIS Feb 24 French naval contractor DCNS posted a 25 percent drop in new orders to 2.645 billion euros ($2.80 billion) for 2016, as revenues edged up to 3.191 billion from 3.039 billion euros.
The order intake for 2016 barely includes any contribution from a lucrative deal to build new submarines for Australia, signed in December, Finance Director Frank Le Rebeller said.
That must wait until a contract for the design of the submarines, which is expected by the end of 2017, he said.
DCNS is 62 percent owned by the French state and 35 percent by French defence electronics group Thales SA.
Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation and net profits each rose by about 50 percent to 89.5 billion euros and 87.5 billion respectively.
The gross operating margin jumped to 2.8 percent from 1.9 percent after cost reductions on the Barracuda submarine.
For 2017, DCNS predicts unspecified growth in revenues, gross earnings and margins. It also expects a 10 percent improvement in net profit. ($1 = 0.9458 euros) (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Tim Hepher; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
LONDON, Feb 28 British engineering group GKN reported a 12 percent rise in adjusted pretax profit on Tuesday, just beating market expectations, and said it would grow ahead of both its main aerospace and autos markets in 2017.
Feb 28 Babcock International remains on track to achieve its full-year targets, the British engineering support and outsourcing company said on Tuesday, noting that order intake remained strong.