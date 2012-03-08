New Issue- DCP Midstream Operating LP sells $350 mln in notes

March 8 (Reuters) - DCP Midstream Operating LP on Thursday sold $350 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DCP MIDSTREAM OPERATING AMT $350 MLN COUPON 4.95 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.535 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S N/A YIELD 5.009 SETTLEMENT 03/13/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 300 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 45 BPS