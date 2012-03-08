FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- DCP Midstream Operating LP sells $350 mln in notes
#Market News
March 8, 2012 / 10:43 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue- DCP Midstream Operating LP sells $350 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - DCP Midstream Operating LP
 on Thursday sold $350 million of senior unsecured
notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: DCP MIDSTREAM OPERATING	
	
AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 4.95 PCT    MATURITY    04/01/2022   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.535   FIRST PAY   10/01/2012 	
MOODY'S N/A     YIELD 5.009        SETTLEMENT  03/13/2012   	
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 300 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 45 BPS

