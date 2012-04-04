Viasystems to buy DDi for $268 mln in cash

April 4 (Reuters) - Printed circuit boards maker Viasystems Group Inc will acquire smaller rival DDi Corp for about $268 million in cash, to add more products to its portfolio and expand its manufacturing base in North America.

“The transaction allows Viasystems, to increase its market share in the technically demanding military and aerospace market and the growing industrial and instrumentation market,” the companies said in a statement.

The $13.00 per share offer price is a 6 percent premium to DDi’s Tuesday close.