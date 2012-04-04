FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Viasystems to buy DDi for $268 mln in cash
April 4, 2012 / 10:40 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Viasystems to buy DDi for $268 mln in cash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Deal to add to VIAS’ adjusted EPS immediately

* Deal adds to VIAS’ manufacturing base in North America

* Deal offers DDi shareholders 6 pct premium

April 4 (Reuters) - Printed circuit boards maker Viasystems Group Inc will acquire smaller rival DDi Corp for about $268 million in cash, to add products to its portfolio and expand its manufacturing base in North America.

“The transaction allows Viasystems, to increase its market share in the technically demanding military and aerospace market and the growing industrial and instrumentation market,” the companies said in a statement.

The $13.00 per share offer price is a 6 percent premium to DDi’s Tuesday close of $12.26. The total transaction value is about $282 million, including DDi’s debt.

The deal, which is expected to close late in the second quarter or early in the third quarter, will add to Viasystems’ adjusted profit immediately.

Viasystems will save at least $10 million annually through the acquisition and the combined entity will have about 15,650 employees.

The company has received a financing commitment from Goldman Sachs Bank USA, an affiliate of Wells Fargo Securities and Stifel Financial. Stifel Nicolaus Weisel acted as financial advisor and Jones Day acted as legal counsel to Viasystems.

Jefferies & Co and Mooreland Partners advised DDi on financial matters and Paul Hastings LLP acted as legal counsel.

