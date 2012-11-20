New Issue - DDR Corp adds $150 mln in notes

Nov 20 (Reuters) - DDR Corp. on Monday added $150 million of senior notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, RBS, UBS and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DDR CORP AMT $150 MLN COUPON 4.625 PCT MATURITY 07/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 109.223 FIRST PAY 01/15/20103 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 3.465 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/27/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 185 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS