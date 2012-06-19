FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-DDR Corp sells $300 mln notes
June 19, 2012 / 9:41 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-DDR Corp sells $300 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - DDR Corp on Tuesday sold $300
million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $250 million. 
    Deutsche Bank, RBS, and UBS were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: DDR CORPORATION 

AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 4.625 PCT   MATURITY    07/15/2022
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98.104   FIRST PAY   01/15/2013
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 4.865 PCT    SETTLEMENT  06/22/2012   
S&P BB-PLUS     SPREAD 325 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BB-PLUS    MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

